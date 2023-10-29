2 women among four booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

The Khanna police have booked four persons, including two women, on the charge of extorting Rs 2.99 lakh from an insurance agent.

The accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, his wife Rajwinder Kaur, Satnam Singh, alias Satta, and Kirandeep Kaur, alias Jaswinder Kaur, all residents of Godown Road, Khanna.

Complainant Surjit Ram of Hando Bet told the police that he works as an insurance agent at Mahindra Kotak Life Insurance Company. On September 22, he received a Facebook message from a woman inquiring about an insurance policy. On September 28, the accused called him at her home on Godown Road for discussion regarding insurance policy.

The complainant alleged that the woman served him tea laced with some sedatives which made him unconscious. After one hour when he regained consciousness, he found himself naked. Two men and two women were present in the room. The accused made his nude videos and thrashed him.

The accused then forced him to open his GPay app and transferred Rs 99,000 into their account. The accused then threatened him to make his videos public and took Rs 2 lakh from him, added the complainant. One of the accused Rajwinder Kaur was yesterday arrested by the police.

Investigating officer ASI Surajdin said further investigation was on in the case to nab the remaining accused.