 2 women raped on pretext of marriage : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
2 women raped on pretext of marriage

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

The Rajasansi police have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a girl after luring her for marriage. He was identified as Sahib Singh of Patti Rampura in Sainsra village. A case under Section 376 and 506 of IPC was registered against him yesterday.

The victim in her statement told the police that she was having an affair with Sahib for the past two years. She alleged that the suspect promised her for marriage. The victim said on July 21, she was at her home when Sahib called her said he wanted to get married with her. He asked her to bring whatever money she had in the house and then they would apply for the court marriage. The victim said she took Rs 14,000 and came to Amritsar with the suspect in a bus. The girl said from Amritsar, he took her to Jalandhar and kept her in different hotels for four days. She alleged that the suspect made physical relations with her during this period.

She alleged that later he left her at the Amritsar bus stand. The victim somehow reached her house and narrated the entire incident to her mother and lodged a complaint.

In the second incident, the Ajnala police have booked Jagjit Singh of Abadi Khanwal village for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl, a resident of Ballarwal village. The girl alleged that she came in contact with Jagjit, who used to visit her aunt Paramjit Kaur’s house, regularly. She said on May 23, her aunt called her and asked her to accompany Jagjit to Punjab and Haryana High Court for marriage. However, his first wife also reached there and objected to their marriage. The girl said she came to know for the first time that the suspect was already married.

The victim alleged that the suspect brought her back to Sarangdev village and kept her in the Mand area for two months. She said the suspect promised that he would marry her after divorcing his first wife. She said the suspect repeatedly made physical relations with her and later, refused to marry her. The suspect left victim at her native village on July 27.

Meanwhile, the police have booked a youth for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in the Rajasansi area. The suspect Abi was booked under Section 354, 354-B and 506 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act. He is absconding since the registration of the FIR.

