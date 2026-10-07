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Home / Amritsar / 2 youths found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tarn Taran's Chohla Sahib

2 youths found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tarn Taran's Chohla Sahib

Victims appear to have been killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped near Chohla Sahib

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:50 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at houses and other locations in the area. Representative Image/iStock
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Panic gripped the Chohla Sahib area in Tarn Taran on Wednesday after two youths were found dead under mysterious circumstances here today.

The deceased have been identified as Parminder Singh (30) of Pakhopur and Billa (27) of Khara. The two villages are located less than four km apart.

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According to the police, the two men appeared to have been killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped near Chohla Sahib. The exact circumstances and time of their deaths are yet to be ascertained.

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Senior police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The bodies were taken into possession and sent for further legal proceedings.

The police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at houses and other locations in the area to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

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Further investigation is under way.

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