20 armed men loot gold, cash from house

About 20 armed men entered the house of Rajbir Kaur (a widow), looted her valuables and vandalised her house at Sheron village under the Sarhali police station here on Wednesday night.

ASI Kulwinder Singh of the Sarhali police said that 15 miscreants were identified as German Singh, Vicky, Harman, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, Gurpreet Singh son of Tarsem Singh, Harpreet Singh, alias Hepo, Sajan, Ravan, Bhinder, Dhillon, Raja, Mohabbat Singh, Bau, Sonu Singh and Sahil while five others were not identified.

They also abused her son Akashdeep Singh. As soon as people, living near the house of the complainant, pushed these miscreants out of the house, Rajveer Kaur went to her brothers-in-law (husband’s brothers) Gajjan Singh and Ranjit Singh’s house to inform them about the matter, the miscreants entered her house and vandalised it. They also fired shots at the walls. The miscreants injured Husanpreet Singh, son of her brother-in-law Ranjit Singh. While leaving the house, the miscreants broke open a cupboard of her house and stole about 10 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 15,000 in cash. A case has been registered.