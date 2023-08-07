20 booked for attacking excise, police officials

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, August 6

Twenty persons have been booked by the Sarai Amanat Khan police in a case pertaining to the attack on a team of excise and police officials. The team had gone to Cheema Kalan village to conduct raids against illicit liquor distillation.

The nominated suspects include Avan Kumar, alias Sonu Cheema, sarpanch of Adda Chabal village and head of a politically influential family of the area. The other identified suspects are Hardev Singh Desu, Gurtlal Singh Hansa and Mukhtar Singh of the same village while the rest are yet to be identified. The family worked in favour of the ruling AAP in the Vidhan Sabha election last year leaving behind the Congress. Monu Cheema, brother of Sonu Cheema, is a Zila Parishad member and Monu's wife is the sarpanch of Cheema Kalan village.

Excise Inspector Amrik Singh, in his statement recorded before the Sarai Amanat Khan police on Saturday stated that on July 31, a joint team of the Excise Department and police personnel raided the house of Hardev Singh Desu to check illicit liquor distillation. The other suspecst appeared on the spot and threatened the police and excise officials.

ASI Rajpal Singh said the suspects had been booked under Sections 341, 186, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC. The suspects were absconding, the ASI said.

#Tarn Taran