20 kg heroin seizure linked to foreign-based gangster Jandiala

The seizure of 20 kg of heroin by the Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence (CI) wing in Amritsar has links to notorious foreign-based gangster and drug smuggler Gurpreet Singh, alias Kishan Jandiala, a probe agency said.

Advertisement

Investigators said the gangster’s name had repeatedly surfaced in major cross-border narcotics seizures in the past.

Advertisement

The breakthrough came following the arrest of Om Sharma, a resident of Jhabal in Tarn Taran district, who was intercepted near Dana Mandi at Sohian Kalan on the Fatehgarh-Churian road while allegedly transporting the contraband in a Honda City car.

Advertisement

Om is currently on a

four-day police remand and is being intensively questioned to unravel the entire network.

Advertisement

Counter Intelligence sources said the interrogation had revealed the involvement of Kishan Jandiala, who was allegedly operating the cross-border narcotics network from abroad.

Besides Kishan, another key handler identified as Bal, who is reportedly hiding in Spain, has also surfaced during the investigation. The police have identified two more local accomplices of Om Sharma and raids are on to arrest them.

Kishan Jandiala is a hardened criminal with over 24 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and drug trafficking.

He remained lodged in the Goindwal jail for nearly six years in a narcotics case before being released on parole. During that period, he allegedly procured a passport using forged documents by posing as a resident of Mira Road in Thane, Maharashtra, before fleeing abroad.

Police investigations had identified him as the alleged mastermind behind the murder of municipal councillor Jandiala Guru, in the Chheharta area last year, in which four of his operatives were arrested.

Investigators said the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan using drones.

As per the network’s modus operandi, consignments were dropped in the border areas of Ajnala by Pakistan-based smugglers. Local associates collected the consignments and concealed them at pre-designated locations after which the location was shared with Om Sharma for collection. He allegedly used to transport the heroin to traffickers at different locations across Punjab.

According to Punjab Police, the operation was launched after the Counter Intelligence received a tip-off that Om Sharma had recently received a large heroin consignment and was on his way to deliver it. Acting on the input, police laid a trap and recovered 20 kg of heroin from his possession while also impounding the vehicle used in the transportation.

With this recovery, the total heroin seized in Punjab during July has reached about 111 kg, besides 1 kg of opium. Counter Intelligence alone accounted for around 88 kg heroin recovered in four major operations during the month, highlighting its intensified crackdown on cross-border narcotics networks.