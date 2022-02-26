20-year-old dies in road accident in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A youth lost his life after an unidentified vehicle hit him near Khasa here late on Wednesday. He was identified as Prabhjot Singh (20) of Khandwala. He was returning home after attending a marriage near Khasa. Lakhwinder Singh said his son had gone to attend a marriage late on Wednesday evening, but did not return home. He said they tried finding him, but in vain. He said the next day, they came to know that a vehicle had hit a biker near India Gate, Attari Bypass Road, and some Army jawans had admitted him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. He said they went to the hospital, where they came to know about his death. The police have booked an unidentified person under Section 304-A of the IPC in this regard. TNS

Cricket trials for u-19 boys on Feb 28

Amritsar: Trials for U-19 boys to play in the cricket tournament of the Amritsar district team will be held at Gandhi ground on February 28. The Amritsar Games Association (AGA) will conduct the trials from 2.30 pm. IS Bajwa, honorary secretary of the association, said no fee would be charged. Those born on or after September 1, 2003, are eligible. The players dressed in white colour uniform should bring along either a digital birth certificate or Aadhaar card, a school bona fide certificate or passport, if available.