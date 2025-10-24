DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / 20-year-old girl undergoes kidney transplant

20-year-old girl undergoes kidney transplant

Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
A 20-year-old girl underwent a successful living donor transplant at Livasa Hospital here recently. The patient's mother, who has the same blood group, donated her kidney for the transplant.

This is the first kidney transplant of this year in the region, which was performed by a multi-disciplinary team of Livasa led by Dr Radhika Garg, consultant nephrologist, and Dr Pars Ram Saini, consultant urologist and transplant surgeon.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Dr Radhika Garg said that both the recipient and donor are stable and recovering well, reflecting the hospital's commitment to patient safety, precision and compassionate care.

During the occasion, the recipient and donor also shared their story, providing a moving illustration of how timely diagnosis, advanced care and teamwork can transform lives.

The achievement ensures that patients across Punjab and neighbouring states can access advanced renal and transplant care without the need to travel to metropolitan centres, informed Dr Pars Ram Saini.

Anurag Yadav, CEO, Livasa Hospitals, said, "It demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced healthcare closer to your home.”

