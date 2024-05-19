20-year-old youth found murdered

Tarn Taran, May 18
A youth identified as Lakhwinder Singh (20), a resident of Mehmudpur village, was found murdered near Tapa Bath village here on Friday. Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, SHO, Kacha Pakka police, said the victim was on way back to his village from Tapa Bath village after finishing his labour work in the evening.
His family found his body lying in a pool of blood near Tapa Bath village. The body bore many injury marks of a sharp weapon. The SHO said Gurpreet Singh, elder brother of Lakhwinder Singh, took him to a Bhikhiwind private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The SHO said a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered.
