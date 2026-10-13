20-yr-old strangled to death in Amritsar; Haryana youth booked

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in a hotel room at New Golden Avenue here. The incident occurred on the night of October 10.

The police have booked a Haryana resident following the complaint of the victim’s father, who alleged that the accused had been pressuring his daughter to marry him and even threatened to kill her if she refused.

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The victim, Tarunpreet Kaur, alias Vanshika, had gone to Russia on a student visa in March 2025, where she met the accused, Ritik, a resident of Nilokheri in Karnal district in Haryana. The two fell for each other and later fell apart following a dispute, the complainant stated.

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Her father Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of New Pawan Nagar on the Batala Road, alleged that Ritik had torn his daughter’s Indian passport during a dispute in Russia. The family subsequently arranged a new passport and brought her back to India.

The complainant alleged that after returning to India, Ritik continued to pressure Tarunpreet to marry him and threatened to kill her if she refused. The family also claimed to have learnt that several criminal cases had been registered against him.

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Tarunpreet left home on her scooter around 9 am on October 10, saying she was going to attend a class. When she failed to answer repeated phone calls, the family got worried.

Her father said his brother-in-law, Amritpal Singh, subsequently received a WhatsApp message from Ritik, stating that Tarunpreet was in room number 105 of a hotel.

When the family reached there, Tarunpreet was found dead. She was gagged and had a scarf around her neck, the complainant said.

The Mohkampura police have registered a murder case against Ritik and initiated a probe. SHO Harparkash Singh said CCTV camera grabs of the hotel had been procured and raids were on to arrest Ritik.