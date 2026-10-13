DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 20-yr-old strangled to death in Amritsar; Haryana youth booked

20-yr-old strangled to death in Amritsar; Haryana youth booked

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:55 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in a hotel room at New Golden Avenue here. The incident occurred on the night of October 10.

The police have booked a Haryana resident following the complaint of the victim’s father, who alleged that the accused had been pressuring his daughter to marry him and even threatened to kill her if she refused.

Advertisement

The victim, Tarunpreet Kaur, alias Vanshika, had gone to Russia on a student visa in March 2025, where she met the accused, Ritik, a resident of Nilokheri in Karnal district in Haryana. The two fell for each other and later fell apart following a dispute, the complainant stated.

Advertisement

Her father Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of New Pawan Nagar on the Batala Road, alleged that Ritik had torn his daughter’s Indian passport during a dispute in Russia. The family subsequently arranged a new passport and brought her back to India.

The complainant alleged that after returning to India, Ritik continued to pressure Tarunpreet to marry him and threatened to kill her if she refused. The family also claimed to have learnt that several criminal cases had been registered against him.

Advertisement

Tarunpreet left home on her scooter around 9 am on October 10, saying she was going to attend a class. When she failed to answer repeated phone calls, the family got worried.

Her father said his brother-in-law, Amritpal Singh, subsequently received a WhatsApp message from Ritik, stating that Tarunpreet was in room number 105 of a hotel.

When the family reached there, Tarunpreet was found dead. She was gagged and had a scarf around her neck, the complainant said.

The Mohkampura police have registered a murder case against Ritik and initiated a probe. SHO Harparkash Singh said CCTV camera grabs of the hotel had been procured and raids were on to arrest Ritik.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts