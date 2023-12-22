20-yr-old woman consumes poisonous substance, dies

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 21

A young woman Veera (20), who got married just a month ago, died after consuming some poisonous substance at her parental house on Wednesday.

Tarlochan Singh, husband of the deceased, father-in-law Resham Singh, mother-in-law Rani and Aman, residents of Cheema Kalan village, were booked under Section 304-B of the IPC by the police. The suspects were absconding, the police said.

ASI Sahib Singh said Veera got married to Tarlochan Singh on November 20. Her mother Ranjit Kaur, a resident of Khemkaran, told the police that her daughter had complained about being tortured for dowry by her husband and other members of his family. Veera called her mother to her in-laws’ place on Tuesday, who took her to Khemkaran the same day.

Ranjit Kaur told the police that Veera consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday and was taken to a private hospital, but she could not survive. The ASI said raids were on to nab the suspects.

