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Home / Amritsar / 200 elderly people screened at health camp under ‘Sade Bazurg Sada Maan’ programme

200 elderly people screened at health camp under ‘Sade Bazurg Sada Maan’ programme

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:35 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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More than 200 senior citizens from various villages underwent health check-ups at a special medical camp organised at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Manawala, under the Punjab Government’s ‘Sade Bazurg Sada Maan’ programme on Wednesday.

Organised by the Health and Family Welfare Department in collaboration with the Social Security Department under the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana, the camp provided medical consultations, diagnostic tests and free medicines to elderly beneficiaries.

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A team of specialist doctors screened the participants for non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes and cancer. They were also examined for eye, ear, nose and throat ailments, orthopaedic problems and gynaecological conditions. Physiotherapy services and various diagnostic tests were also provided.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Bharti Dhawan, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Neelam Bhagat and District Mass Media Officer Amardeep Singh visited the camp and reviewed the arrangements. They also interacted with beneficiaries to assess the availability of healthcare services at the village level.

Dr Dhawan said the department was undertaking special initiatives under the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly to improve healthcare access for senior citizens. Free health check-ups, essential medicines and assistive devices were being provided under the programme.

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She added that eligible beneficiaries could also avail themselves of cashless treatment at government and empanelled private hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Jaspal Singh said the camp began with a yoga session, followed by medical screening and consultations with specialists. He said the initiative aimed to provide accessible healthcare services to elderly people.

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