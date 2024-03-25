208 units of blood donated

Garhshankar, March 24
The 32nd annual blood donation camp was organised by the Upkar Educational and Charitable Trust on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
On the occasion, 208 persons donated blood. A team of the Blood Donors’ Council, Nawanshahr, collected blood under the leadership of BTO Dr Ajay Bagga. Blood donors were also honoured.
