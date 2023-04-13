21 penalised for violating COTPA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

A team of officials of the Health Department issued challans to 21 persons, including cigarette vendors, for violating the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) here on Wednesday.

District Nodal Officer for National Tobacco Control Program Dr Jaganjot Kaur said a team led by Amardeep Singh inspected a total of 27 cigarette vends in the city. She said 15 of these vends were found in violation of one or other provisions of the COTPA and issued challans on the spot.

The team also issued challans to six persons for violating a ban on smoking in public places.