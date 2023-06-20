21-year-old ends life in Khadoor Sahib village

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, June 19

A 21-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the girder of a room in his house at his native Khadoor Sahib village here on Sunday.

ASI Mashwinder Singh, in-charge of the Khadoor Sahib police post, said the victim had been identified as Yodhbir Singh. Harjit Kaur, mother of the victim, told the police that Yodhbir Singh had a verbal duel with her and his grandfather Sital Singh on Sunday and then went to the room and bolted that inside.

In the evening, the family knocked the door, but got no response from inside. They called their neighbours to the spot and on opening the door they found the body hanging from the girder.

The ASI said a report under Section 174 of the CrPC had been lodged. The postmortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Monday.