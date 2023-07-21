21-yr-old dies by suicide, six booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 20

Chheharta police have booked six persons on the charge of abetment to suicide after a youth ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance in Khandwala area here on Wednesday. Monetary dispute is stated to be the reason behind the incident.

The deceased was identified as Karan Kumar (21). The police registered a case after the family found a suicide note from the pocket of the trousers of the victim.

Those booked were identified as Gulab Singh, alias Gulaba, of Vikas Nagar, Vidya Chand, Sona, Nitesh of Vikas Colony, Manjit Singh, Gurdeep Singh, alias Shintu, of Ravi Colony.

Rohit, brother of the victim, told the police that he ran a snack kiosk in Pishori Nagar area while his younger brother Karan Kumar worked with his uncle at a confectionary shop. He said their father died in 2012 and mother was a housewife. He said Karan had borrowed some money from Gulab Singh as loan. Gulab Singh had taken several signed cheques from him. He said in recent past days Karan was very disturbed. He said when he asked him about the reason he told that Gulab Singh wanted his money back and was threatening to move court. He said yesterday he consumed some poisonous substance. When they came to know about this, they rushed him to a private hospital where he died.

The police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against the suspects and a probe was on.