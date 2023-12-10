22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a National Lok Adalat here on Saturday in which 22,250 cases were resolved amicably as part of the alternate dispute redressal services of the National Legal Services Authority.

District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa said Benches were constituted at the district courts and subdivisional courts at Baba Bakala and Ajnala. She said 25450 cases were taken up and the majority of them were resolved.

Civil Judge (Senior Division) Rachhpal Singh said cases of criminal compoundable, bank recovery, cheque bounce, matrimonial disputes, electricity and water bills, telecoms, MACT matters, labour disputes and traffic challans were taken up.

He said a total of 46 benches were constituted, out of which 21 Benches were set up at the Amritsar District Courts, one Bench of Permanent Lok Adalat, two Benches at Ajnala and two Benches at Baba Bakala Sahib.

Besides, the revenue courts of the district administration also constituted 16 Lok Adalat Benches at their level for taking up and disposal of maximum cases.

Further, two Benches of counselling cell by crime against women cell of the Police Department, one Bench of the municipal corporation and one Bench of Cooperative Societies and Banks were constituted.

Lok Adalats are organized by Legal Services Authorities as an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mode wherein pre-litigative and pending cases in the courts are disposed on the basis of amicable settlement without any expense on the part of litigants. In recovery cases, court fees affixed by the parties on the plant at the time of filling of suits are also ordered to be refunded.

It is free of cost and expeditious method to bring litigating parties to a settlement of their disputes and saving them from prolonged litigation under adversarial system of adjudication which is generally perceived to be time consuming, complex and costly, stated judicial officials.

Recording a success story of a case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, which was pending in the courts since 2017, the litigants were contesting a cheque-bounce case amounting to Rs 5,80,000. After nearly six years of litigation, the two parties arrived at an amicable solution with efforts of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Darbari Lal.