22 govt schools in dist part of PM Shri list

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 10

As many as 22 government schools in the district have made it to the first list of PM Shri (Schools for Rising India) schools, to be developed and upgraded under the NEP-2020 parameters and guidelines in entirety. A total of 355 schools from Punjab have made it to first list and 22 government schools, majority of them falling under rural belt, will be funded through the central sponsored scheme. The PM Shri schools aims to improve the quality of education and innovative learning while focusing on providing entitlements promised under the Right to Education Act. The list has been shared with specific DEOs and education officials, who have been asked to identify more schools under each education block or municipality to be included in the PM Shri list in future. The PM Shri schools will get separate funding from Centre. The authorities concerned have been asked to ensure that any overlapping of funding is avoided. It will give a push to scientific learning and improving maths and science-based subjects.