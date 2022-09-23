22 principals, teachers felicitated for good work

Amritsar, September 22
Rotary Club, Amritsar Aastha, honoured 22 teachers and principals for their contribution in the field of education.
The awardees were presented badges and shawls for their services in the education sector. Among them, six renowned principals, two state awardees and 14 teachers were honoured. District Education Officer (Secondary) Jugraj Singh Randhawa, who was the chief guest, also recited a poem for teachers and presented the teachers as the nation builder.
Deputy District Education Officer Balraj Singh gave views on the sacred relationship between a teacher and a student and encouraged them to adopt new technologies.
Club president Ashwani Awasthi said teachers have a great contribution in creating a better society. Teachers play the best role in making children a good citizen with their valuable services.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...