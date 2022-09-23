22 principals, teachers felicitated for good work

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

Rotary Club, Amritsar Aastha, honoured 22 teachers and principals for their contribution in the field of education.

The awardees were presented badges and shawls for their services in the education sector. Among them, six renowned principals, two state awardees and 14 teachers were honoured. District Education Officer (Secondary) Jugraj Singh Randhawa, who was the chief guest, also recited a poem for teachers and presented the teachers as the nation builder.

Deputy District Education Officer Balraj Singh gave views on the sacred relationship between a teacher and a student and encouraged them to adopt new technologies.

Club president Ashwani Awasthi said teachers have a great contribution in creating a better society. Teachers play the best role in making children a good citizen with their valuable services.