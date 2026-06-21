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Home / Amritsar / 22-year-old held in major arms haul, smuggled 16 pistols earlier

22-year-old held in major arms haul, smuggled 16 pistols earlier

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The accused used to get Rs 3,000 for every pistol delivered. File
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Fresh disclosures have emerged during the interrogation of Rohan Khosla, 22, who was arrested with a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 25 pistols, an AK-47 assault rifle, 368 cartridges and 47 magazines on Friday.

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The police revealed that the accused had earlier retrieved and delivered 16 pistols on four separate occasions.

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According to sources in State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Khosla revealed that he was working at the behest of his schoolmate who is currently based in Australia and is allegedly acting as a key handler for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

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A source said the Australia-based operative had recruited several youngsters for cross-border arms and heroin smuggling activities. Efforts were on to identify them, he added.

A resident of Roop Nagar Colony under the Gate Hakiman police station jurisdiction, Khosla was produced before a court, which sent him to a six-day police custody.

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The SSOC team took the accused near Border Outpost (BOP) Shahpur in the Ramdas sector, where a Pakistani drone had allegedly dropped the consignment containing 25 pistols, an AK-47 rifle, 47 magazines, 368 cartridges and a bulletproof jacket.

During investigation, Khosla reportedly identified the drop location and disclosed that he had previously collected four consignments of four pistols each from different locations and delivered them to criminal elements.

Investigators further revealed that Khosla was promised Rs 3,000 for every pistol successfully delivered. The payments were allegedly routed through a hawala network and handed over at locations around Majitha Mandi in Amritsar.

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