22-year-old murdered over ‘illicit relationship’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 14

A resident of Bhaini Mattuan village falling under the Sadar police station (Tarn Taran) was attacked with a brick on the head several times by a man of the same village here on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Lovepreet Singh (22). The accused, identified as Gurjant Singh, has been booked under Sections 302 and 506 of the IPC by the police.

Was hit with brick The accused was suspicious of the victim’s alleged illicit relations with his wife. He went to the house of the victim and attacked him with a brick

Ravisher Singh, DSP, Goindwal Sahib, said here on Tuesday that the accused was suspicious of the victim’s alleged illicit relations with his wife. The accused went to the house of the victim and started using foul language against him. As soon as he came out of his house, the accused hit him with a brick on the head and he fell down on the earth. Gurjant hit him on the head many a time. When the family of the victim raised the alarm, the accused fled the spot with the brick kiln.

The family rushed the victim to the local Civil Hospital where doctors referred him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The accused is still at large.

#Tarn Taran