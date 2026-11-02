22-yr-old woman killed, 2 hurt as car hits auto on GT Road in Amritsar

A 22-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding Innova rammed into an auto from the rear near Taranwala Bridge on GT Road late on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Preet Kaur (22), a resident of Maqboolpura.

Such was the impact of the collision that the auto split into two. Amandeep Kaur, SHO, Maqboolpura police station, said around 12 persons were in the auto. They were returning home after offering prayers at Rajewal Church when the speeding Innova hit the auto round 12.30 am.

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Preet Kaur died on the spot, while two other occupants suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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After the accident, the Innova driver allegedly tried to flee, but was caught after a chase.

The police reached the scene, took the driver into custody and shifted the victim’s body for autopsy. The driver is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. His medical examination was conducted and the police are awaiting report.