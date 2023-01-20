22-yr-old youth dies of drug overdose

Tarn Taran, January 19
Kot Dharan Chand Kalan village resident Harpreet Singh Happy (22) allegedly died of drug overdose here on Wednesday night. He was cremated on Thursday.
Sukhdev Singh, first uncle of the victim, said Harpreet Singh, who was admitted to the de-addiction centre, Vallah (Amritsar), was brought back home just a few days ago. Sukhdev Singh said Harpreet injected himself with an overdose of intoxicant injection on Wednesday. Then he went to sleep and found dead after some time by family members.
