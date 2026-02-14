220 centres set up for Punjab board exams in Amritsar

Preparations for the annual examinations of classes VIII, X and XII, being conducted by the Punjab School Education Board from February 17, concluded on Saturday.

Officials of the District Education Department said 220 examination centres had been set up across the district for the conduct of the exams.

District Education Officer (DEO), Secondary, Rajesh Kumar Sharma and Deputy District Education Officer, Secondary, Rajesh Khanna inspected the 220 centres, along with 204 self-centres at which DA code students will appear for examinations.

A total of 83,077 students are appearing for the examinations in Amritsar district — 28,232 of Class VII; 27,518 of Class X and 27,327 of Class XII.

A control room has been set up at the District Education Office (Secondary), Amritsar, in this regard.

“We have set up a control room where computer teachers will solve problems faced by controllers and other examination staff at the examination centres. Flying squad teams — which include senior officials of District Education Department and senior Principals from the district — have been formed at the district level, and are tasked with the responsibility to monitor respective blocks,” said DEO Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

He added that all centre controllers had been issued guidelines over meeting arrangements, question paper security, CCTV surveillance, as per the instructions of the board.

Drinking water, sanitation and electricity arrangements had been ensured at the examination centres, he added, saying instructions had been issued to school heads to ensure that the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent were present on duty at the centres.