223 farmers penalised for stubble burning, over Rs 5 lakh recovered as fine

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 6

The administration has penalised 223 farmers to the tune of Rs 5.57 lakh for burning paddy stubble at various places in the district. The officials visited over 300 spots today and sensitised the farmers about the harmful effects of this practice. Teams of the district administration are continuously reaching the fields where farm fire is being reported.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said that so far, the teams had received information about farm fire at 429 places through satellite, of which 341 places have been visited by officials. Of this, there was no fire at 91 places. He said that farm fire has been confirmed at 250 places and 223 farmers have been fined a sum of Rs 5, 57,500. Talwar said that 36 farmers, who were found burning stubble, have been red-listed in the revenue records and fines are being imposed on 27 other farmers. He said that fire incidents at 88 places are being investigated and further action will be taken as per rules.

Talwar said that the SDMs in each sub-division are taking action where stubble burning is being reported.

The DC said that about three tonnes of straw is produced from one acre of paddy crop and by burning one tonne of straw, “we lose 400 kg of organic carbon, 5.5 kg of nitrogen, 2.3 kg of phosphorus, 2.5 kg of potash and 12 kg of sulphur. Therefore, instead of burning paddy straw, farmers should mix it with the ground and sow wheat”. He said that according to agricultural experts, by mixing paddy straw in the fields, the fertility of the land increases and there is less need to add fertilisers.

The Deputy Commissioner said that nodal officers have been appointed to prevent fire incidents, who will work with immediate effect. He appealed to the Sarpanches and Nambardars to cooperate with the government on the issue, to preserve the environment.

