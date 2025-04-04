DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / 23-yr-old shot dead by friends in Tarn Taran

23-yr-old shot dead by friends in Tarn Taran

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by his two friends at Rasulpur village here this morning. The assailants managed to escape from the spot leaving behind a 9 MM Glock pistol. The victim was living here in a house on...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:36 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by his two friends at Rasulpur village here this morning. The assailants managed to escape from the spot leaving behind a 9 MM Glock pistol. The victim was living here in a house on rent with his mother, wife and a son.

DSP, Goindwal Sahib, Atul Soni said the accused, identified as Jagroop Singh Jupa and Arashdeep Singh Arshi of Chutala, have been arrested. The DSP said the accused came to see the victim who was a daily wager. He was ready to leave for work when the assailants reached his home.

All of them were taking tea when the family members of the victims heard the noise of gunshots from the room. The assailants managed to flee the spot leaving behind the weapon.

Advertisement

Ajayver Singh was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, in a serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries soon after he was admitted. The DSP said a case under Sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. Both suspects were arrested soon after the incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper