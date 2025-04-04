23-yr-old shot dead by friends in Tarn Taran

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by his two friends at Rasulpur village here this morning. The assailants managed to escape from the spot leaving behind a 9 MM Glock pistol. The victim was living here in a house on rent with his mother, wife and a son.

DSP, Goindwal Sahib, Atul Soni said the accused, identified as Jagroop Singh Jupa and Arashdeep Singh Arshi of Chutala, have been arrested. The DSP said the accused came to see the victim who was a daily wager. He was ready to leave for work when the assailants reached his home.

All of them were taking tea when the family members of the victims heard the noise of gunshots from the room. The assailants managed to flee the spot leaving behind the weapon.

Ajayver Singh was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, in a serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries soon after he was admitted. The DSP said a case under Sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. Both suspects were arrested soon after the incident.