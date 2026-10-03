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Home / Amritsar / 23-yr-old youth shot at; probe on

23-yr-old youth shot at; probe on

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The victim, Surjit Singh.
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Two masked men shot at a 23-year-old youth at a religious place on the outskirts of Pandori village under the Lopoke police jurisdiction on Thursday morning.

The injured, Surjit Singh, a resident of Pandori village, was taken to a civil hospital and later referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, for treatment. He sustained a bullet injury in his right thigh, with the projectile piercing through the left thigh, the police said.

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According to an FIR registered at the Lopoke police station, Surjit had gone to the Baba Rohi Wala shrine around 9.30 am to perform sewa.

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Surjit told the police that he noticed two youths sitting near a room on the premises. Their faces were covered and they were wearing gloves. Suspecting them to be thieves, he tried to chase them away.

One of the youths allegedly threatened to shoot him, following which the other fired at him with a country-made pistol. The bullet hit Surjit’s right thigh.

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The two suspects allegedly fled towards the fields. Surjit raised the alarm, following which his father Dilbagh Singh arranged a vehicle and took him to the Civil Hospital. He was later referred to GNDH, Amritsar.

It has been learnt that some miscreants had earlier committed theft at the shrine.

The Lopoke police said a case had been registered and that the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the attack were yet to be ascertained

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