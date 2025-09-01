DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 23,000 hectares submerged, 50 houses collapse in Ajnala

23,000 hectares submerged, 50 houses collapse in Ajnala

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:34 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents being rescued in Ajnala on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Around 50 houses have collapsed and standing crops on nearly 23,000 hectares completely destroyed in Amritsar’s Ajnala since August 27, when the swollen Ravi first entered villages of the border belt.

Advertisement

The river marooned vast swathes of land in two dozen more villages in the Ramdass area on Sunday too. So far, 35,000 people in 93 villages have been impacted by flooding in the area. According to officials, over 2,500 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas by teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state police.

All-terrain vehicles and boats are being used to fetch people from places left disconnected as the riverwater has entered residential areas situated over 10 km from the Ravi bank. A youth was saved from drowning by the NDRF on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahney said six NDRF and 17 Army teams have been deployed for the rescue and relief efforts.

Advertisement

She said the relief teams had delivered 35,000 cooked food and 8,500 ration packets among those affected. Besides, 5,000 packets of dry milk have also been delivered. She said 50 tonnes of animal feed was also distributed. According to the India Meteorological Department, 611mm of rainfall has been recorded in the past five days.

Relief camps has been set up at 16 places, where boarding, lodging and medical arrangements have been made for people.

Advertisement

Ministers Harbhajan Singh ETO and Aman Arora and Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visited flood-ravaged areas, including the worst-hit Ghonewal village, where the embankment had collapsed a day before. Arora said the state government was fully capable to compensate people for their losses but urged the Centre to declare the floods in Punjab a natural calamity. Chief Secretary KAP Sinha said affected people will be compensated for the losses. Accompanied by a battery of officials he also reviewed the arrangements made at the relief centre in Chamyari.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts