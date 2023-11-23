232 works on display at art exhibition

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

Marking its centenary year celebrations, the Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) has been hosting a series of art exhibits, workshops, events and interactions with senior artists.

The recent in its series of art events included the 88th edition of All India Art Exhibition with over 232 art works on display. The annual art exhibit features over 219 artists from across the country displaying works in digital, contemporary and traditional art genres. The focus this time is on providing a push to art through finding buyers and promote art appreciation through concerted, community engagement.

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts has been hosting three major annual exhibitions, including the National Art Exhibition.

The concluding ceremony had artist’s winners in different categories being awarded for their works. Sandeep Suneria from Gujarat won Rs 1 lakh in prize while Lalit Kumar Churasiya from Delhi won a cash prize of Rs 51,000. Sunita Lamba from Delhi won a cash prize of Rs 31,000.

Other artists in various categories were given appreciation awards with a cash prize of Rs 5,000. While the exhibits will be displayed till December 3, the artist’s interactions and workshops have culminated.

Earlier, the art gallery hosted eminent sculptor Padma Shree Biman Bihari Das to unveil a sculpture of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore which has been installed at the art gallery. It is Biman’s own creation and a tribute to the creative heritage of Amritsar. As far as pushing for creating market for art in the region is concerned, IAFA has also invited collaborations with hospitality industry, with commissioned works from local artists.

“We have been working on developing projects and concepts that help in getting people interested in buying art,” informed Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA.