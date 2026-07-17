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Home / Amritsar / 24-year-old burnt alive, woman, cousin booked

24-year-old burnt alive, woman, cousin booked

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:06 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Majitha police on Wednesday booked a woman and her cousin for allegedly setting a 24-year-old man on fire at Bal Khurd village.

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The woman (in her late twenties) after learning that the deceased (Sandeep Singh) had married another woman, called the latter to her house, where she poured petrol on him and set him on fire following an argument, said the police.

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The woman’s cousin has been identified as Harpal Singh. When Sandeep was set ablaze, he reportedly pulled the woman towards him, causing her to suffer severe burn injuries. Harpal Singh also suffered burns while trying to save the woman, the police said.

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All three were rushed to a hospital, where Sandeep succumbed to his injuries and the other two are undergoing treatment.

Majitha SHO Karam Pal Singh said a case was registered against the woman and her cousin on the complaint of the deceased’s family. The SHO said the woman’s statement was yet to be recorded.

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