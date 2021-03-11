24-year-old ends life; two booked in Amritsar

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Perturbed over the alleged illicit relations of his wife, a man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Uthian village here on Friday. The victim was identified as Gurpreet Singh (24) who was married to Mamta, a resident of Nizampura village, around four years ago. Besides Mamta, the police also booked her alleged paramour, Rinku, of Nizampura village on the charge of abatement to suicide following a complaint by Lakhbir Singh, father of the victim. Lakhbir told the police that the couple had a three-year-old son. He said Gurpreet used to stop her from meeting him. Around 9am on Friday, when she left the house her son asked her about where she was going. He said this infuriated Mamta who said that she would live with Rinku and would go wherever she wanted to. Perturbed over this, Gurpreet consumed some poisonous substance and started vomiting. He was rushed to Guru Ram Das Hospital at Vallah, where he succumbed. The police have registered a case against Mamta and Rinku. TNS

Romesh is Lions Club prez again

Gurdaspur: Romesh Mahajan, Project Director of the Gurdaspur Red Cross Drug De-addiction Centre, was on Saturday unanimously re-elected as the president of the Eleven Star Lions Club, Kahnuwan (Fateh). Besides, Dr RS Bajwa was elected chairman and Ravel Singh and Prem Tuli as vice-presidents; DS Sekhon and Harish Kumar as advisers (education); Kanwar Pal Singh, Dalbir Singh and Aaspreet Singh as secretary, treasurer and PRO, respectively. The other advisers are Satnam Singh, Ajay Shankar Kohli, Sarbjit Singh Kahlon and Gurdev Singh. The agenda of the new team is to construct new houses for poor and needy people, distribution of dry ration, providing medicines to people belonging to the lower strata of society and providing uniforms and books to children of labourers and beggars. TNS

Thirty units of blood donated

Tarn Taran: A blood donation camp was organised by the District Red Cross Society at the Civil Hospital here on Saturday. Thirty units of blood was donated at the camp, which was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban) Sakattar Singh Bal. The camp was dedicated to the birthday of Sir Jean Henry Dunant, founder of the Red Cross Society. His birthday falls on May 8. In his address on the occasion, Bal said Sir Jean Henry Dunant started the organisation for humanitarian aid and the aim was to provide help to needy people during emergencies. SMO Swaranjit Dhawan led to a team of the Health Department to collect the blood. The donors were given certificates. OC

Blood donation by Nirankari sect

Tarn Taran: The Sant Nirankari Charitable Trust organised a blood donation camp at its bhawan on Sunday. Around 400 followers of the trust donated blood. Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal distributed certificates to the donors and appreciated the sect for the social activities being done by it.