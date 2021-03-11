24-year-old killed in road accident in Amritsar

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: One person was killed in a road accident near Raspulpur canal on National Highway No.54 here on Friday evening. The deceased had been identified as Satnam Singh (24) of Amritsar, who was running a wholesale shop in Tarn Taran. He had gone to nearby Dhotian village in connection with his business. He was returning to Tarn Taran on his moped. When he reached Rasulpur village an unidentified vehicle hit him and he received head injuries and died on the spot. ASI Sukhdev Singh along with his police party reached the spot and collected evidence. The ASI said a case under Sections 304-A and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. The postmortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Saturday. TNS

60-yr-old Man commits suicide

Tarn Taran: Baldev Singh (60), a resident of Malchakk village, who had consumed some poisonous substance on April 20 (Wednesday) due to being under financial crisis, died at a hospital on Saturday. The deceased was suffering from tension as he was not being paid the amount by a fellow commission agent while some others who were to take money from him had been harassing him. Baldev Singh was admitted to a private hospital in Fetahbad village where he died on Saturday. Baldev Singh was the commission agent in the Khadoor Sahib grain market. Bikramjit Singh, son of the victim, lodged a complaint with the Sri Goindwal Sahib police station against Ajay Pal Singh, his father Kulbir Singh of Khadoor Sahib, Dilmegh Singh and his father Narinder Singh of Mathrewal village for harassing his father over financial dealings. The accused had been booked under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC. The postmortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Saturday.