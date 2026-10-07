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Home / Amritsar / 24-year-old shot by in-laws for ‘honour’

24-year-old shot by in-laws for ‘honour’

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Gurbaxpuri
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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In a suspected case of honour killing, a 24-year-old youth was shot by his in-laws at his house in Panjwar Khurd on Sunday night.

It is learnt that the deceased, Amritpal Singh, was in a relationship with his maternal cousin for six-seven years and the two had even eloped. Following this, the girl’s father got a kidnapping case registered against Amritpal.

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The girl, who was a minor then, reportedly refused to go back to her parents and was sent to Nari Niketan, Jalandhar, in 2022. On September 17 this year, the two tied the knot, leaving the girl’s family enraged.

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On the night of October 4, her father Dilbagh Singh, along with the relatives, Kulwant Singh, Mukaddar Singh, alias Kaka, and Mohit, reached Amritpal’s house and threatened him.

Mukaddar Singh allegedly opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. The deceased’s father was also shot at, the police said.

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The Chabal police have registered a case. No arrest have been made so far.

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