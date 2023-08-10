24 -year-old youth dies by suicide, goldsmith booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

A youth identified as Sahil (24), a resident of the Dashmesh Avenue area falling under the Islamabad police station, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house on Tuesday evening. The police handed over the body after an autopsy to family members of the deceased today.

A case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against a goldsmith identified as Akash Chohan for abetting the youth to take the extreme step. The suspect has a shop in the Guru Bazaar area. The victim used to work at his shop.

The police said raids were on to nab the suspect while further investigation was under progress.

Asha Rani, mother of the deceased, told the police that her son had been working at Chohan’s shop for the past seven years. Asha said she had two children. Her daughter was a student. She said Sahil was upset for the past several days. The youth told his mother that the suspect had beaten and insulted him before the staff and he did not want continue at the shop.

Asha said she asked him to leave the job and search for work at other place. She said yesterday, Sahil went out of the house in search of new work. She and her daughter went to pay obeisance at a local gurdwara.

Asha said she had given house keys to her neighbours and told Sahil about it over phone. She said they returned in the evening and found the house locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, Sahil did not open the door. Asha said her neighbours entered the house after breaking the staircase lock and found Sahil hanging from the ceiling. Sahil was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.