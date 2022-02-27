24x7 control room in Amritsar for those stuck in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

The district Health Department has launched a 24x7 control room to seek the details of persons stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

The administration has launched two helplines — 0183-2560398 and 0183-2560498 and an email id: ukrainehelplineasr@gmail.com for public to submit the details of their family members living in Ukraine.

Paper artist Gurpreet Singh prepares a cut-out model map of Ukraine with peace messages in different languages, including Russian, on it.

Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said the control room would get the name, father’s name, passport number, university/college address and residential address of the person stranded in Ukraine, which would be used to make arrangements for their rescue.

He said the family members of the persons living in Ukraine should provide details at the earliest, so that these could be sent to the Ministry of External Affairs.

More than 50 calls made within 24 hrs

Amritsar: The control centre set up by the district administration has received more than 50 calls within 24 hours of the launch of the service. The authorities said people who are not immediate family members of those residing in Ukraine have also responded at the helpline number. An official demanding anonymity said: “We have received many calls in which students are submitting details about their friends, who belong to other districts as well as other states.” He said they were updating the state authorities about all information they have received so that people in distress could be helped. TNS

24 Tarn Taran residents stranded in Ukraine

Tarn Taran: As many as 24 residents of the district are stranded in Ukraine or other nearby countries due to the Russian invasion. In all, 23 of these are students and one had gone there for work. Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh gave this information in a video-conference with the Chief Secretary on Saturday. The information was given by parents of the stranded persons concerned there through the helpline provided by the district administration. The Deputy Commissioner said this information would be sent to the Union Foreign Ministry by the state Home Department. The district administration appealed to the family to contact the Foreign Ministry and establish a link with the officials of the Indian embassy there to guide the stranded students to move to the borders of the neighboring countries. OC