25 lakh power consumers got 'zero' power bill: Minister

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has claimed that 25 lakh domestic consumers have received “zero” power bill after the implementation of the 300-unit free power scheme by the government in the state.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Saturday, Harbhajan Singh said it was for the first time that the government was fulfilling its election promises in the very first year of its term while previous governments used to fulfil election promises only in the last year of their term.

He clarified that there was no caste or religious discrimination in this electricity bill waiver and every house that would consume up to 600 units of electricity would get zero electricity bill. Anyone who would consume above the set limit would have to pay the electricity bill.

The Cabinet Minister said after the implementation of the scheme, the consumers got 600 units of free electricity for the two-month bill cycle. He said 25 lakh consumers would not have to pay the bill in August as waiver was given from July 1.

He said out of the total 72 lakh domestic consumers, bills were sent to 42 lakh consumers, out of which 25 lakh families received zero bills. Apart from this, 34 lakh families have got the benefit of subsidised electricity, which is Rs 3 per unit.

Harbhajan Singh said due to severe heat in these two months, the consumption was higher. When weather conditions would get normal, about 85 per cent of the consumers would get the benefit of electricity exemption in the coming months. On the occasion, PSPCL officer Jatinder Singh and other dignitaries were among those present on the occasion.