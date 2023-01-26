25 units of blood donated at camp

Tarn Taran, January 25
As many 25 units of blood were donated at a blood donation camp organised at the local Universal Academy on Wednesday.
The blood was collected by a team of the health department led by Medical Officer Dr Randeep Singh of the local Civil Hospital.
