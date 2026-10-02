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Home / Amritsar / 25-year-old man charred to death in Amritsar

25-year-old man charred to death in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:46 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Deceased Gurvinder Singh.
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A 25-year-old man was charred to death after an SUV collided with a tipper on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran highway near Bandala village on Thursday.

The deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was a resident of Goindwal Sahib. The police said the black Scorpio SUV caught fire soon after the collision, leaving the vehicle gutted.

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As per information, the SUV rammed into the tipper when the driver was taking a turn.

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Jandiala Guru SHO Harpal Singh said the fire was brought under control with the help of locals and firefighters. The SHO said Gurvinder was on his way Amritsar to make some purchases.

“The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained,” the SHO said, adding that a probe was under way.

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The tipper driver fled the scene, the police said.

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