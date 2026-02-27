DT
Home / Amritsar / 250 get degrees at Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Women convocation in Gurdaspur

250 get degrees at Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Women convocation in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 11:19 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
A dignitary being honoured during the convocation of Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Women on Friday.
The convocation of Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Women (academic session 2024–2025) was held here on Friday. Sanjeev Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, was the chief guest at the event. In his presidential address, he congratulated the graduating students on their accomplishments, and exhorted them to strive for excellence with dedication, integrity, and confidence.

He said a degree was not merely a certificate, but a symbol of perseverance and a gateway to greater responsibilities and opportunities in life.

College Principal Neeru Sharma presented the annual report of the college, highlighting major academic, cultural, co-curricular, and sports achievements. She noted that 250 students from various post-graduate and undergraduate programmes were conferred degrees at the event.

“Intelligence plus character is the true goal of education, and that is what this college is striving to do. A good education builds the foundation of a successful career,” she said.

