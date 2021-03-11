Rs 25L drug money recovered from father-son duo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

The Special Task Force (STF) has recovered alleged drug money of Rs 25.50 lakh during the interrogation of a fruit trader, Amrik Singh, and his son Prabhdeep Singh who were arrested by it for drug trafficking around a week ago.

The police had confiscated 3.5 kg of heroin from their possession. Rashpal Singh, AIG, Special Task Force, said they had allegedly earned the amount through illegal drug trade.

Amrik Singh owns a shop in Hall Gate area. He and his son entered the illegal trade for easy money, the police said. The police had also arrested a medical representative allegedly working with hawala racketeers, identified as Sarabjit Singh, with them. The heroin was concealed in the car in which they were travelling. The police claimed that they were involved in the drug smuggling for the past couple of years. They also had contacts with the cross-border smugglers based near the International Border.

He said a case under the NDPS Act was registered with the STF police station in Mohali and further investigations were in progress.

4 nabbed with heroin, cash

The Amritsar rural police have arrested four persons for drug trafficking in two separate incidents and recovered heroin and sedative pills from their possession.

Chatiwind police arrested Amarjit Singh of Gumtala and Sukhdeep Singh of Bishambarpura village and recovered 100-gm heroin from their possession. ASI Jagjit Singh said a police team stationed at Mehma village stopped a scooter-borne two persons. During search, the police confiscated the contraband. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

Similarly, Lopoke police seized 640 intoxicating tables and Rs 6.5 lakh from two suspects, identified as Harpal Singh and Gursahib Singh, both of Bachiwind village. The police said both were arrested following a tip-off.

Following this, a joint operation was launched along with the Health Department and 640 tablets and cash were seized from a medical store.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.