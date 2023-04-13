26 get jobs at placement drive

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

Private companies selected 26 professionally qualified youth out of the 135 candidates who participated in the mega job fair held at the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise here on Wednesday. Candidates were shortlisted and selected for posts as sales executives and telecallers in different sectors.

Giving information in this regard, Vikram Jeet, Deputy Director of the Bureau, said renowned companies like Maxicus Technologies, Sada Pind, Star Health and Allied Ins, Flipkart, Krishna HoHo Solutions LLP, Quess and Bharti Axa, etc, participated in the drive.