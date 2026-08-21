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Home / Amritsar / 26 rounds, 26 crowns: Amritsar Khalsa school boys clinch record district boxing title

26 rounds, 26 crowns: Amritsar Khalsa school boys clinch record district boxing title

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The victorious boys’ team of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School in Amritsar.
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The boys’ boxing team of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School on Thursday won the District Schools’ Boxing Championship for a record 26th year in a row.

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The Education Department organises the championship for the Under 14, 17 and 19 year categories for boys. Khalsa College Senior Secondary School boys’ boxing team clinched the title in all age categories. The boxing team is run under the aegis of Khalsa College Governing Council. The council’s honorary secretary, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, congratulated the team and its coach Baljinder Singh.

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School principal Sharanjit Singh Bhangu and head of sports Rankirat Singh Sandhu said the district-level tournament was held at Khalsa College School for three consecutive days for the session 2025-26. Over 150 pugilists from different schools of the district participated in these competitions which concluded at the boxing center inside the Khalsa College here on Thursday.

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Bhangu said it was a matter of great pride for the school and the council that the team had maintained their supremacy by emerging victorious in the tournament for 26 consecutive years. Coach Baljinder Singh expressed happiness over the success and placements of his trainees.

Serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Punjab Police, Baljinder provides free boxing coaching to young aspirants. He began coaching in 1999 and was appointed as a boxing coach by the then Punjab Sports Director Pargat Singh during 2004-05.

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The 138 boxers trained by him at the centre have already secured jobs in various government departments. Over the past two decades, the Khalsa College Boxing Centre has produced more than 300 national-level and seven international-level boxers.

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