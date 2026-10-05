DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 26 teams compete in CBSE national hockey championship

26 teams compete in CBSE national hockey championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:35 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image from file.
Advertisement

A total of 26 teams from across the country are participating in the CBSE National Hockey Championship 2026-27 being hosted at Sant Giani Gurbachan Singh Ji Khalsa Academy, Mehta Chowk.

Of the participating teams, 10 are competing in the U-14 category, nine in the U-17 category and seven in the U-19 category. Teams from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and other parts of the country are taking part in the championship in the girls’ U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories.

Advertisement

Cabinet Minister for Public Works Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday interacted with the players participating in the tournament. He attended the event as the chief guest, accompanied by his wife, Suhinder Kaur.

Advertisement

Addressing the players, the minister congratulated the young athletes who had arrived from different parts of the country to participate in the national-level championship. He said it was a matter of pride that Khalsa Academy, Mehta Chowk, was hosting such a major hockey event.

The academy functions under Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, head of Damdami Taksal and president of Sant Samaj.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Market Committee Lakhwinder Singh, Mehta Chowk sarpanch Ajay Gandhi, and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Gurwinder Singh Khabbe Rajputan, Pargat Singh and Dilbagh Singh were also present and encouraged the players.

School Director-cum-Principal Jatinder Kumar Sharma, College Principal Gurdeep Singh Jalal, Harshdeep Singh, principal of Dashmesh Public School, coaches Baljinder Singh and Manmeet Singh, and other members of the teaching staff were also present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts