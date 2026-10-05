26 teams compete in CBSE national hockey championship

A total of 26 teams from across the country are participating in the CBSE National Hockey Championship 2026-27 being hosted at Sant Giani Gurbachan Singh Ji Khalsa Academy, Mehta Chowk.

Of the participating teams, 10 are competing in the U-14 category, nine in the U-17 category and seven in the U-19 category. Teams from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and other parts of the country are taking part in the championship in the girls’ U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories.

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Cabinet Minister for Public Works Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday interacted with the players participating in the tournament. He attended the event as the chief guest, accompanied by his wife, Suhinder Kaur.

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Addressing the players, the minister congratulated the young athletes who had arrived from different parts of the country to participate in the national-level championship. He said it was a matter of pride that Khalsa Academy, Mehta Chowk, was hosting such a major hockey event.

The academy functions under Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, head of Damdami Taksal and president of Sant Samaj.

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Chairman of the Market Committee Lakhwinder Singh, Mehta Chowk sarpanch Ajay Gandhi, and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Gurwinder Singh Khabbe Rajputan, Pargat Singh and Dilbagh Singh were also present and encouraged the players.

School Director-cum-Principal Jatinder Kumar Sharma, College Principal Gurdeep Singh Jalal, Harshdeep Singh, principal of Dashmesh Public School, coaches Baljinder Singh and Manmeet Singh, and other members of the teaching staff were also present.