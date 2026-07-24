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Home / Amritsar / 26-year-old shot at during clash in Tarn Taran grain market

26-year-old shot at during clash in Tarn Taran grain market

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:49 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A man was seriously injured in a firing incident at the grain market here on Thursday. The victim was identified as Ravi (26), a resident of the Muradpur locality in Tarn Taran town.

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SHO (city police) Paramjit Singh Virdi said discussions were underway regarding the installation of swings at the grain market for a fair scheduled to be held on July 26 when a dispute broke out between two groups.

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Following the altercation, Jashan, son of Tarn Taran municipal council member Sham Singh, along with his associates, allegedly opened fire on Ravi. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran in a critical condition and was later referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar for further treatment. The police said a case has been registered against Jashan, Pungi and seven to eight unidentified accomplices. The accused fled the scene after the incident.

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