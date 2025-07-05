DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Amritsar / 2,600 ltrs lahan seized in Tarn Taran

2,600 ltrs lahan seized in Tarn Taran

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:03 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A team of officials of the Excise Department under the supervision of Inderjit Singh Sehjra, Excise and Taxation Officer, conducted a day-long search operation at Khairdinke village here on Friday. During the search operation, they seized 2,600 ltrs of lahan from different places.

Advertisement

The Excise and Taxation Department in a press note stated that Excise Officers Karan Sharma and Hitesh Prabhakar along with other staff of the department searched the houses of suspected persons.

Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act have been registered against the accused.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts