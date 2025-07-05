2,600 ltrs lahan seized in Tarn Taran

A team of officials of the Excise Department under the supervision of Inderjit Singh Sehjra, Excise and Taxation Officer, conducted a day-long search operation at Khairdinke village here on Friday. During the search operation, they seized 2,600 ltrs of lahan from different places.

The Excise and Taxation Department in a press note stated that Excise Officers Karan Sharma and Hitesh Prabhakar along with other staff of the department searched the houses of suspected persons.

Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act have been registered against the accused.