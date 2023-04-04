267 donate blood at camp

Amritsar, April 3
The Sameen Singh Charitable Society organised a blood donation camp on the Batala Road here today in which 267 units of blood were collected. Dr Gurvinder Singh, the president of the society, said that blood donation is the best gift anyone can give to humanity as it helps in saving precious lives.
Encouraging people to donate blood frequently, he noted that a healthy person can donate blood once in every three months. He stressed that in road mishaps, a shortage of blood results in a loss of life. Dr Sukirat Singh, Dr Harpreet Kaur, Dr Kawaljit Kaur, Dr Princejeet Singh, Dr RS Sethi, Dr Ashish and others were present.
