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Home / Amritsar / 2,677 students sit for GNDU Common Entrance Exam

2,677 students sit for GNDU Common Entrance Exam

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:23 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) on Friday conducted its Common Entrance Examination-2026 at 10 examination centres. A total of 2,677 candidates appeared for the entrance test.

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The examination was held for admission to various postgraduate and professional programmes offered by the university’s science and engineering departments. These included Master of Science courses in Botany, chemistry, environmental science, food technology, human genetics, mathematics, microbiology, physics and zoology, besides programmes in agriculture, pharmacy, computer engineering, textile processing technology, artificial intelligence and robotics engineering and urban and regional planning.

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The examination process was conducted under the supervision of Prof Aman Mahajan, Coordinator, and Dr Sachin Kumar, Deputy Coordinator. University officials and employees also played a key role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination.

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The university administration said the results have been uploaded on the university website and admission portal.

continued on page 2

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The counselling schedule, prepared according to rank and category, has also been made available. Students can access their results by logging in with their ID and password.

Prof Mahajan said counselling for admissions based on the entrance examination will begin on July 3 at Guru Nanak Bhawan on the university campus. Candidates have been advised to report on their allotted date and time with all original documents.

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