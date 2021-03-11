27-yr-old injured in mishap dies

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The man, injured in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala Guru road near Mallia village on Thursday night, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Amritsar on Friday. The victim has been identified as Bhajan Singh (27), a resident of Sohawa village. He had taken 10 acres land on contract to till in Malhia village. The victim along with his father Gurwinder Singh was going on the motorcycle to water his crops in Mallia village on his motor cycle. When they reached near Mallia, a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit him. He was brought to an Amritsar private hospital in a serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday. The city police had registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the driver of the unidentified car. The car had not been identified as yet, said the police. OC

690-gm heroin seized near IB

Amritsar: Border Security Force personnel confiscated 690 gm of heroin concealed in three packets from different areas near Daoke village in the wee hours of Saturday. In a press note issued here on Saturday, BSF officials said while patrolling near the International Border, the BSF jawans found two packets filled with narcotics near Daoke border village. During search in the area, the BSF found another packet of contraband wrapped in black plastic polythene concealed in paddy fields near the Indo-Pak border. The three packets had a gross weight of approximately 690 gm, the BSF officials said.