28-year-old dies in road accident in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 13

A person died on the spot on the National Highway No. 54, near Piddi village, on Friday, when his car collided with a milk van. The deceased was in his car and has been identified as Mohinderjit Singh (28), a resident of Kutabpura (Zira).

He was coming to Tarn Taran for some work in his Verna (PB-43, C-4200).

He lost control over the vehicle when it collided with the milk van and entered the nearby fields. He was brought to the local Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The local sadar police reached the spot to collect information about the incident. A report under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered on the statement of Harbans Singh, father of the deceased. The post-mortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital.