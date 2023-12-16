28-year-old man found murdered

Amritsar, December 15
Manga Masih (28), a resident of Malakpur village, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances here on Wednesday. His body was found near the village pond.
According to police, his body had some injury marks. The police have registered a murder case against unknown persons and further investigation is in progress.
Sunny, younger brother of the deceased, said that Manga was a labourer who used to leave home in the morning and return at around 6 pm. He said that he went for work but did not return till late in the night. The worried family members called his friends and relatives to find out his whereabouts but in vain.
The next day when his uncle went for a walk in the morning, people informed him about Manga’s body lying near the village pond. They reached the spot and informed the police. Manga had injury marks on his face and hands. It also had injury marks inflicted by blunt weapons.
Manjit Singh, investigating officer, said that the police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and further probe was on.
